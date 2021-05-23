2 injured in boat explosion at Montgomery County Conservation Club

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured after a boat reportedly exploded at the Montgomery County Conservation Club in Clarksville Sunday afternoon.

Clarksville Fire Rescue says their crews, along with crews from Montgomery County EMS and Montgomery County Fire, responded to a report of an explosion at 3:58 p.m. at the Montgomery County Conservation Club on Seven Mile Ferry Road.

Officials say a boat was refueling when it exploded. Two of the boat’s occupants were injured.

One of the occupants injured was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by LifeFlight. Both victims are in unknown condition.

The fire has since been extinguished, according to officials.