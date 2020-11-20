2 injured in overnight shooting at North Knoxville bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are in the hospital after Knoxville Police said they were shot outside a North Knoxville bar late Thursday night.

Police say the shooting began as a verbal argument at Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill around 11:15 p.m. The to victims were taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center, each shot at least once.

Police said based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation that started inside the bar and spilled over into the parking lot as the bar closed under curfew.

An investigation by the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is underway. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call 865-215-7315.