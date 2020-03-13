2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Bell County, Ky crash

PAGE, Ky. (WATE) – Two people have been killed and another hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash in Bell County, Kentucky on Friday morning.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 119 in the Page community around 8 a.m. Two fatalities have been confirmed by the Bell County Coroner’s Office. One person has been flown from the scene by Air Evac.

The roadway is currently shut down and traffic is being detoured through the Laurel Hill area on Highway 987.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

