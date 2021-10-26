CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were killed and eight others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton early Monday morning.

Clinton Police report a passenger van with ten total occupants crashed on I-75 North near Exit 122 at around 5:40 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Preliminary information suggests the van was headed towards a worksite at a plant. The driver attempted to merge onto the I-75N ramp when the van rolled over on its top. The driver, 56-year-old Corey Caldwell, and passenger Lahonna D. Charles, 34, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Clinton Police Department spokesperson said no seatbelts were worn during the crash.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone