2 Knox County commissioners co-sponsor resolution to limit power of board of health

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two Knox County commissioners have co-sponsored a resolution to limit the power of the Knox County Board of Health, according to a document obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side.

According to that document, it is sponsored by Commissioner Kyle Ward and Commissioner Justin Biggs. The resolution is expected to be discussed on Monday, September 21, at the Knox County Commission workshop and is expected to be voted on the following Monday at the commission meeting.

In the resolution, it says “Whereas, the Governor has transferred his emergency powers to six county Boards of Health.”

One of those six Boards of Health was in Knox County.

The resolution goes onto to say ” Whereas, the Governor’s delegation of authority to a board that is not answerable to the public or its elected officials is contrary to the federal and state constitutions which vest all powers only in elected and officials and boards answerable to elected officials.”

The two commissioners are asking, in the resolution, that “any regulation made by the Knox County Board of Health which are more stringent than those of Governor Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health shall be limited by and controlled by the executive order of the State of Tennessee.”

It also states that “It shall be the policy of Knox County to not arrest, cite or criminally prosecute Knox County citizens for failure to comply with an order of the Board of Health.”

You may recall, on Wednesday the Board of Health voted on a mandate to require both bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to close at 11 p.m. each night. That mandate went into affect Friday night.

Commissioner Ward released a statement on the resolution.

“Decisions critically impacting the economic, health, and psychological welfare of citizens do not need to be made by appointed groups. These decisions should be made by elected officials in consultation with trusted advisors, ” said Ward. “The Knox County Board of Health is comprised of outstanding men and women. However, they should not create policy which impacts individuals’ freedoms.”

Again, this resolution will be presented and discussed on Monday, September 21.