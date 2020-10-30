2 KPD cruisers collide during pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two KPD cruisers were involved in a non-injury crash Thursday evening during a pursuit.

KPD spokesman Scott Erland said Thursday the crash occurred in the area of Sutherland Avenue and Middlebrook Pike.

What led up to the crash, Erland said, was a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had possible links to other recent crimes.

One KPD officer was engaged in a pursuit on Sutherland Avenue of the stolen vehicle and when a second officer responded to assist in the pursuit, the two KPD cruisers crashed into one another with one of the cruisers pushing into the vehicle of a third vehicle unrelated to the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee following the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

