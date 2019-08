A multi-million dollar expansion to Suttree Landing Park in Knoxville will debut this week.

The park will celebrate the opening of a new pavilion. floating dock and more on Friday at 4 p.m.

The $2 million-dollar project also boasts the first city-owned ADA-accessible kayak launch system.

Suttree Landing Park opened back in 2016. Construction on the improvements began in February of this year.