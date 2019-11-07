2 million pounds of chicken recalled over metal contamination concerns

(WFLA) – An Arkansas-based poultry producer recalled more than 2 million pounds of products, after discovering they may be contaminated, federal regulators said Wednesday.

Simmons Prepared Foods discovered metal may have made its way into a variety of ready-to-cook chicken products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

The items in question were produced from Oct. 21 until Monday, Nov. 4, and shipped to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The voluntary recall affects several forms of ready-to-cook chicken that were shipped to restaurants, hospitals and schools.

No chicken sold in stores is included in the recall.

The recalled products have the establishment number P-1949, P- 486 or P-5837 written inside the USDA mark of inspection.

So far, no one has reported having an adverse reaction after consuming the chicken, officials say. But the USDA urged anyone who may have the products in their freezer to throw them away.

Questions about the recall can be directed the Donald Miller, Simmons Prepared Foods’ senior vice president of sales, at 888-831-7007. Those with food-safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.