2 Oak Ridge scientists honored with presidential award

ORNL’s David Cullen, left, received a PECASE citation from Kelvin Droegemeier, Director of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. (Donica Payne/U.S. Dept. of Energy)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Two researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee are among the recipients of the 2019 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.

Kate Page is a neutron scattering instrument scientist at the lab. She was recognized for work that has opened new frontiers in the understanding of nanoparticles.

David Cullen works with the lab’s Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences. His award is for research into the durability and performance of fuel cell materials.

The lab says the award recognizes scientists and engineers who are beginning their independent careers and show exceptional promise for leadership. It is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on scientists and engineers in that category.

The recipients were honored at a ceremony last week in Washington, D.C.