2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say two of the four escaped teens have been captured.

Metro police said Decorrius Wright and Calvin Howse have been arrested by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison.

Officers said Wright and Howse were arrested outdoors in the Robin Hood Condo Complex on Forrest Park Drive after information led them to the area.

Detectives said work is continuing to locate the other two escapees, Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers.

On Nov. 30 just after 9:30 p.m., Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Nashville. Wright and Marsh are both charged with murder in two separate cases.

Caruthers and Howse, have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their criminal history. Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

Wright is accused of shooting and killing Kyle Yorlets, 24, on Torbett Street in February. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers are still at large.