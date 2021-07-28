2 seriously injured after head-on crash on East Emory Road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash Wednesday on East Emory Road. Both drivers had to be freed from the wreckage by first responders, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Firefighters and members with the Knox County Rescue Squad responded around 10 a.m. to East Emory Road near Greenwell Road. Both drivers involved in the wreck were freed and then transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

“Please slow down, put your phone down, and don’t drive impaired,” a statement from Rural Metro states. “Your life, and the life of others may depend on it!”

 This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Tennessee at the Olympics

More Tennessee Olympians

Latest News Videos

BREAKING: Knox County reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases rise 264% in 2 weeks

Back-to-school safety as students in Oak Ridge return

Knox County parents face back-to-school choice amid rising COVID-19 rates

Final Surfside, FL building collapse victim identified

Community member speaks up against social media rumors regarding Summer Wells case

US home prices surge 17% in May, fastest in 17 years