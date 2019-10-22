2 sought for questioning in Nashville shooting of Lyft driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Metro police released surveillance images Tuesday morning showing two people wanted for questioning in last week’s shooting of a female Lyft driver.

According to Metro police, the rideshare driver was called to the 1700 block of Knowles Street to pick up passengers.

When she arrived, a man entered her vehicle and reportedly tried to rob her. Officers said the driver attempted to pepper spray the man and he fired a gun, striking her in the foot and arm.

The driver’s injuries were not life-threatening, police explained.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the people in the surveillance images should contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.