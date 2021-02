NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health is reporting two people in the state have been killed so far as a result of the winter storm in the region.

According to TDH, one of the victims was from Middle Tennessee, a resident of Maury County. The other death was reported in Shelby County.

Details about the victims and how they succumbed during the storm were not immediately provided to News 2.