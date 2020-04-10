2-year-old tornado victim leaves East Tenn. Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A toddler in East Tennessee got a special send-off after spending weeks in the hospital.

Two-year-old Harper was released from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Thursday. Harper has been in the hospital for surgery to repair her skull since deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee last month.

Harper’s dad saying her recovery was nothing less than a miracle.

“We prayed a lot from the beginning and had a lot of people praying for us that the Lord would do a miracle. Honestly, he has done a miracle. No one expected her to be at this point this early. We had no idea what to expect.” Chad Mynatt

Harper has started physical therapy and we’re told she’s eating on her own now. Her dad says she had an army of support during a difficult time.