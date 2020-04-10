2-year-old tornado victim leaves East Tenn. Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A toddler in East Tennessee got a special send-off after spending weeks in the hospital.
Two-year-old Harper was released from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Thursday. Harper has been in the hospital for surgery to repair her skull since deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee last month.
Harper’s dad saying her recovery was nothing less than a miracle.
“We prayed a lot from the beginning and had a lot of people praying for us that the Lord would do a miracle. Honestly, he has done a miracle. No one expected her to be at this point this early. We had no idea what to expect.”Chad Mynatt
Harper has started physical therapy and we’re told she’s eating on her own now. Her dad says she had an army of support during a difficult time.
- Girl hopes to help protect front line heroes during COVID-19 pandemic
- Tagovailoa’s agent says he’s healthy, will be ready for camp
- Front-line doctors helping treat Gallatin nursing home COVID-19 patients speak out
- SEE IT: Simulation shows how cough can spread coronavirus in grocery stores
- Ex-Claiborne County deputy pleads guilty to reckless endangerment