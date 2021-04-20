20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Clingmans Dome Road

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in the park over the weekend.

Park rangers responded to report of a motorcycle crash on Clingmans Dome Road at 4:08 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Maynoy Alexander Ardon, of Guatemala.

According to a release from the park, Ardon was traveling down Clingmans Dome Road when he lost control of his motorcycle near Collins Gap. He veered off the roadway and landed approximately 100 feet below the embankment.

Bystanders were able to reach him and performed life-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived.

Cherokee EMS and Fire also responded and assisted with recovery operations. Ardon was transported by Appalachian Funeral Home of Sylva, NC.