$2,000.00 reward for information on people responsible for illegally killing an Elk

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a $2,000.00 dollar reward for information leading to the conviction of a person or persons responsible for illegally shooting and killing an Elk.

The Elk was killed on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area last week. The Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Pine Mountain Longbeards is offering the reward.

The Elk was killed around December 23rd. The animal was found lying in a food plot and was wearing a GPS collar designated “Cow #15” as part of a 3-year Elk research study with the University of Tennessee.

A bullet has been recovered and is being analyzed. Illegally killing an Elk in Tennessee is a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable by more than 11 months in jail and up to a $2,500.00 fine.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Wildlife Officer Brendan Marlow at 1-615-571-4792 or the TWRA Hunting and Fishing Violation line at 1-800-831-1174.