2019 Knoxville Asian Festival Schedule

Performance Schedule

Time Amphitheater Festival Lawn Stage 10:30am Line up for Parade in front of water fountain Parade 10:40am Start parade toward stage Parade 11:15am end Parade at Stage Cedar Bluff Middle School Orchestra 11:15am-11:30am Balinese Dance Tari Condong Cedar Bluff Middle School Orchestra 11:30am – 11:50am NY Chinese Traditional Art Center performances Monkey King and Face changing Knoxville Vietnamese Lion Dance

11:50am – 12:20pm Defense King TTJC Indian Dancers 12:20pm – 12:40pm Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville Master Russell Sauls 12:40pm – 1:00pm Dr. Dan Higgins Shamisen Knoxville 1:00pm – 1:20pm Kimono Show by Ennishu NY Chinese Traditional Art Center performances Monkey King and Face changing 1:20pm – 1:45pm VIP Speech/All Country Leaders on stage Korean Fan Dancers 1:50pm – 2:20pm Thailand Manora dance, Thai Kickboxing demo, Traditional dance Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville 2:30pm – 3pm Eve Hao Dance Studio Dragon / Lion dance by WAH LUM Kang Fu 3pm – 3:20pm Korean Fan Dancers Defense King TTJC 3:20pm – 3:40pm Asian Cultural Center of TN Cosplay Final announcement 3:40pm – 4pm Philippine Dancers Desert Sky Idol Project 4:30pm – 4:50pm Knoxville Chinese Culture Persephone Project 4:50pm – 5:15pm Fusion Dance My Choice 5:15pm – 5:45pm Matsuriza Taiko Disney World Bangladesh Students Association – UTK 6pm – 6:30pm The slants Asami Dance /Radio taiso 6:30pm – 6:45pm Musei no tora KAS YOGA demonstration 6:45pm – 7pm Vietnamese Dance Kendo 7pm – 7:30pm Dragon / Lion dance by WAH LUM Kang Fu Poster contest awards ceremony 7:30pm – 8pm Matsuriza Taiko Performers

Performer Lineup

VIP Speech

Speeches by Mayor Rogero, Mayor Jacobs, Japanese general Consul Kobayashi, Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas, Regal Cinema President, DENSO president, JTEKT Executive Vice President Mr. Tsutomu Kimura, Council Member Mina Johnson, Thailand Government officials.

Cedar Bluff Middle School Orchestra

String Orchestra from Cedar Bluff Middle School playing Asian music.

Bangladesh Students Association – UTK

The Bangladesh Students Association (BSA) is a student organization at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with members of Bangladeshi descent performing Bangladeshi folk music and dance.

Shamisen Knoxville

Sing Japanese songs with accompaniment of shamisen, Japanese 3 string instruments, a drum & a guitar.

Matsuriza

A traditional Japanese Drum performance group.

Suma

“Balinese Dance Tari Condong”

My Choice

A dance group that has performed Kpop choreographies locally for two years.

Dr. Dan Higgins

The Three Sisters of Chinese Internal Martial Arts: tai chi chuan, xing yi chuan, and ba gua zhang, including the 3 main styles of tai chi: Chen, Yang, and Wu.

Master Russell Sauls

Performing Chinese martial arts.

Manala + Fon

Fon Northern Thailand dance.

Thai Boxing Demonstration

Desert Sky Idol Project

Love Live cosplay dance group. We are from Maryville Tennessee and we specialize in Love Live dancing. We are a group of 5 members at the moment that have been practicing in preparation for this, our first live performance as a group, for 3 months.

Persephone Project

Persephone Project, formerly known as Eien Idols, is a seven-member idol dance group that covers J-Pop, K-Pop, other East Asian genres of music.

Knoxville Chinese Culture

A number of traditional Chinese cultural performances including martial arts, music, dance, and more.

Eve Hao Dance Studio

Taiwanese and Chinese traditional dance.

Defense King TTJC

We are a martial arts school that specializes in taekwondo and judo.

NY Chinese Traditional Art Center

The New York Chinese Traditional Art Center (NYCTAC) remains dedicated to preserving and promoting Chinese traditional performing arts, by bringing Peking Opera, one of China’s national treasures, as well as various Chinese traditional art programs to U.S. audiences and to foster a deeper cultural understanding between the East and the West.

Hoshi idols

A Love Live dance group.

The Slants

The world’s first and only all-Asian American dance rock band as featured on/in Conan O’Brien, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Rolling Stone, HBO, BBC, NPR, and over 3,000 other tv and radio stations across 125 countries.

Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville – Hakka Tea Leaves Picking Dance & An Indigenous Dance of Taiwan We would also like to invite audience to participate to learn a few moves of the “An Indigenous Dance of Taiwan.”

Korean Fan Dancers

Philippine Dancers

Indian Dancers

Tibetan Monk Music

Musei no tora (Japanese Samurai Demonstration) Deeper than martial arts, we preserve six different samurai traditions of classically armed and unarmed combat which still thrives in today’s modern era.

Kendo (Samurai Practice)

K-Pop Dancers

Cosplay Contest

Vietnamese Dance

Dragon / Lion dance by WAH LUM Kang Fu by Sifu Leroy

Yoga Demonstration

Cosplay Contest