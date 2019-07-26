2019 Knoxville Asian Festival Schedule

Performance Schedule
|Time
|Amphitheater
|Festival Lawn Stage
|10:30am
|Line up for Parade in front of water fountain
|Parade
|10:40am
|Start parade toward stage
|Parade
|11:15am
|end Parade at Stage
|Cedar Bluff Middle School Orchestra
|11:15am-11:30am
|Balinese Dance Tari Condong
|Cedar Bluff Middle School Orchestra
|11:30am – 11:50am
|NY Chinese Traditional Art Center performances Monkey King and Face changing
|Knoxville Vietnamese Lion Dance
|11:50am – 12:20pm
|Defense King TTJC
|Indian Dancers
|12:20pm – 12:40pm
|Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville
|Master Russell Sauls
|12:40pm – 1:00pm
|Dr. Dan Higgins
|Shamisen Knoxville
|1:00pm – 1:20pm
|Kimono Show by Ennishu
|NY Chinese Traditional Art Center performances Monkey King and Face changing
|1:20pm – 1:45pm
|VIP Speech/All Country Leaders on stage
|Korean Fan Dancers
|1:50pm – 2:20pm
|Thailand Manora dance, Thai Kickboxing demo, Traditional dance
|Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville
|2:30pm – 3pm
|Eve Hao Dance Studio
|Dragon / Lion dance by WAH LUM Kang Fu
|3pm – 3:20pm
|Korean Fan Dancers
|Defense King TTJC
|3:20pm – 3:40pm
|Asian Cultural Center of TN
|Cosplay Final announcement
|3:40pm – 4pm
|Philippine Dancers
|Desert Sky Idol Project
|4:30pm – 4:50pm
|Knoxville Chinese Culture
|Persephone Project
|4:50pm – 5:15pm
|Fusion Dance
|My Choice
|5:15pm – 5:45pm
|Matsuriza Taiko Disney World
|Bangladesh Students Association – UTK
|6pm – 6:30pm
|The slants
|Asami Dance /Radio taiso
|6:30pm – 6:45pm
|Musei no tora
|KAS YOGA demonstration
|6:45pm – 7pm
|Vietnamese Dance
|Kendo
|7pm – 7:30pm
|Dragon / Lion dance by WAH LUM Kang Fu
|Poster contest awards ceremony
|7:30pm – 8pm
|Matsuriza Taiko Performers
Performer Lineup
VIP Speech
Speeches by Mayor Rogero, Mayor Jacobs, Japanese general Consul Kobayashi, Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas, Regal Cinema President, DENSO president, JTEKT Executive Vice President Mr. Tsutomu Kimura, Council Member Mina Johnson, Thailand Government officials.
Cedar Bluff Middle School Orchestra
String Orchestra from Cedar Bluff Middle School playing Asian music.
Bangladesh Students Association – UTK
The Bangladesh Students Association (BSA) is a student organization at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with members of Bangladeshi descent performing Bangladeshi folk music and dance.
Shamisen Knoxville
Sing Japanese songs with accompaniment of shamisen, Japanese 3 string instruments, a drum & a guitar.
Matsuriza
A traditional Japanese Drum performance group.
Suma
“Balinese Dance Tari Condong”
My Choice
A dance group that has performed Kpop choreographies locally for two years.
Dr. Dan Higgins
The Three Sisters of Chinese Internal Martial Arts: tai chi chuan, xing yi chuan, and ba gua zhang, including the 3 main styles of tai chi: Chen, Yang, and Wu.
Master Russell Sauls
Performing Chinese martial arts.
Manala + Fon
Fon Northern Thailand dance.
Thai Boxing Demonstration
Desert Sky Idol Project
Love Live cosplay dance group. We are from Maryville Tennessee and we specialize in Love Live dancing. We are a group of 5 members at the moment that have been practicing in preparation for this, our first live performance as a group, for 3 months.
Persephone Project
Persephone Project, formerly known as Eien Idols, is a seven-member idol dance group that covers J-Pop, K-Pop, other East Asian genres of music.
Knoxville Chinese Culture
A number of traditional Chinese cultural performances including martial arts, music, dance, and more.
Eve Hao Dance Studio
Taiwanese and Chinese traditional dance.
Defense King TTJC
We are a martial arts school that specializes in taekwondo and judo.
NY Chinese Traditional Art Center
The New York Chinese Traditional Art Center (NYCTAC) remains dedicated to preserving and promoting Chinese traditional performing arts, by bringing Peking Opera, one of China’s national treasures, as well as various Chinese traditional art programs to U.S. audiences and to foster a deeper cultural understanding between the East and the West.
Hoshi idols
A Love Live dance group.
The Slants
The world’s first and only all-Asian American dance rock band as featured on/in Conan O’Brien, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Rolling Stone, HBO, BBC, NPR, and over 3,000 other tv and radio stations across 125 countries.
Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville – Hakka Tea Leaves Picking Dance & An Indigenous Dance of Taiwan We would also like to invite audience to participate to learn a few moves of the “An Indigenous Dance of Taiwan.”
Korean Fan Dancers
Philippine Dancers
Indian Dancers
Tibetan Monk Music
Musei no tora (Japanese Samurai Demonstration) Deeper than martial arts, we preserve six different samurai traditions of classically armed and unarmed combat which still thrives in today’s modern era.
Kendo (Samurai Practice)
K-Pop Dancers
Cosplay Contest
Vietnamese Dance
Dragon / Lion dance by WAH LUM Kang Fu by Sifu Leroy
Yoga Demonstration
