2019 Knoxville Asian Festival Schedule

Performance Schedule

TimeAmphitheaterFestival Lawn Stage
10:30amLine up for Parade in front of water fountainParade
10:40amStart parade toward stageParade
11:15amend Parade at StageCedar Bluff Middle School Orchestra
11:15am-11:30amBalinese Dance Tari CondongCedar Bluff Middle School Orchestra
11:30am – 11:50amNY Chinese Traditional Art Center performances Monkey King and Face changingKnoxville Vietnamese Lion Dance
11:50am – 12:20pmDefense King TTJCIndian Dancers
12:20pm – 12:40pmChinese Arts Alliance of NashvilleMaster Russell Sauls
12:40pm – 1:00pmDr. Dan HigginsShamisen Knoxville
1:00pm – 1:20pmKimono Show by EnnishuNY Chinese Traditional Art Center performances Monkey King and Face changing
1:20pm – 1:45pmVIP Speech/All Country Leaders on stageKorean Fan Dancers
1:50pm – 2:20pmThailand Manora dance, Thai Kickboxing demo, Traditional danceChinese Arts Alliance of Nashville
2:30pm – 3pmEve Hao Dance StudioDragon / Lion dance by WAH LUM Kang Fu
3pm – 3:20pmKorean Fan DancersDefense King TTJC
3:20pm – 3:40pmAsian Cultural Center of TNCosplay Final announcement
3:40pm – 4pmPhilippine DancersDesert Sky Idol Project
4:30pm – 4:50pmKnoxville Chinese CulturePersephone Project
4:50pm – 5:15pmFusion DanceMy Choice
5:15pm – 5:45pmMatsuriza Taiko Disney WorldBangladesh Students Association – UTK
6pm – 6:30pmThe slantsAsami Dance /Radio taiso
6:30pm – 6:45pmMusei no toraKAS YOGA demonstration
6:45pm – 7pmVietnamese DanceKendo
7pm – 7:30pmDragon / Lion dance by WAH LUM Kang FuPoster contest awards ceremony
7:30pm – 8pmMatsuriza Taiko Performers
Performer Lineup

VIP Speech
Speeches by Mayor Rogero, Mayor Jacobs, Japanese general Consul Kobayashi, Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas, Regal Cinema President, DENSO president, JTEKT Executive Vice President Mr. Tsutomu Kimura, Council Member Mina Johnson, Thailand Government officials.

Cedar Bluff Middle School Orchestra
String Orchestra from Cedar Bluff Middle School playing Asian music.

Bangladesh Students Association – UTK
The Bangladesh Students Association (BSA) is a student organization at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with members of Bangladeshi descent performing Bangladeshi folk music and dance.

Shamisen Knoxville
Sing Japanese songs with accompaniment of shamisen, Japanese 3 string instruments, a drum & a guitar.

Matsuriza
A traditional Japanese Drum performance group.

Suma
“Balinese Dance Tari Condong”

My Choice
A dance group that has performed Kpop choreographies locally for two years.

Dr. Dan Higgins
The Three Sisters of Chinese Internal Martial Arts: tai chi chuan, xing yi chuan, and ba gua zhang, including the 3 main styles of tai chi: Chen, Yang, and Wu.

Master Russell Sauls
Performing Chinese martial arts.

Manala + Fon
Fon Northern Thailand dance.

Thai Boxing Demonstration

Desert Sky Idol Project
Love Live cosplay dance group. We are from Maryville Tennessee and we specialize in Love Live dancing. We are a group of 5 members at the moment that have been practicing in preparation for this, our first live performance as a group, for 3 months.

Persephone Project
Persephone Project, formerly known as Eien Idols, is a seven-member idol dance group that covers J-Pop, K-Pop, other East Asian genres of music.

Knoxville Chinese Culture
A number of traditional Chinese cultural performances including martial arts, music, dance, and more.

Eve Hao Dance Studio
Taiwanese and Chinese traditional dance.

Defense King TTJC
We are a martial arts school that specializes in taekwondo and judo.

NY Chinese Traditional Art Center
The New York Chinese Traditional Art Center (NYCTAC) remains dedicated to preserving and promoting Chinese traditional performing arts, by bringing Peking Opera, one of China’s national treasures, as well as various Chinese traditional art programs to U.S. audiences and to foster a deeper cultural understanding between the East and the West.

Hoshi idols
A Love Live dance group.

The Slants
The world’s first and only all-Asian American dance rock band as featured on/in Conan O’Brien, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Rolling Stone, HBO, BBC, NPR, and over 3,000 other tv and radio stations across 125 countries.

Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville – Hakka Tea Leaves Picking Dance  & An Indigenous Dance of Taiwan We would also like to invite audience to participate to learn a few moves of the “An Indigenous Dance of Taiwan.”

Korean Fan Dancers

Philippine Dancers

Indian Dancers

Tibetan Monk Music

Musei no tora (Japanese Samurai Demonstration)  Deeper than martial arts, we preserve six different samurai traditions of classically armed and unarmed combat which still thrives in today’s modern era.

Kendo (Samurai Practice)

K-Pop Dancers

Cosplay Contest

Vietnamese Dance

Dragon / Lion dance by WAH LUM Kang Fu by Sifu Leroy

Yoga Demonstration

