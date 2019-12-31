2019 was 4th wettest year on record for Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team said Tuesday that 2019 was the fourth wettest year on record for Knoxville.

Although New Year’s Eve 2019 is projected to be a dry one, the year finishes out as the fourth wettest on record at 64.29 inches of rainfall.

In the record books already are the years 1882 with 66.36 inches of rain, 2013 with 69.35 inches of rain and 1875 with 73.77 inches.

The 2019 record was aided by the wettest February on record with 13.08 inches of rainfall; in which East Tennessee saw widespread flooding and damage.

RELATED: 6 things to know about the flooding in East Tennessee and its aftermath

But not all of 2019 was soaking wet.

September ended up being the driest on record with only 0.3 inches of rain.

RELATED: Dry conditions forcing burn bans in East Tennessee

With no rain today, #Knoxville will finish 2019 as the 4th wettest on record, thanks in part to our wettest February on record (13.08"). Interesting tidbit though: We also had our DRIEST September on record this year (.03"). #Almanac #YearinReview2019 pic.twitter.com/qAe94jnIIy — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) December 31, 2019

LATEST STORIES