2020 Census office in Knoxville opening Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2020 census kicks off in East Tennessee with a new census office open house on Monday.
The open house will take place Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the plaza tower on South Gay Street.
The event will feature staff with the U.S. Census Bureau, city and county leaders and community partners striving to make sure this year’s census is a success.
