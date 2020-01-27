2020 Census office in Knoxville opening Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2020 census kicks off in East Tennessee with a new census office open house on Monday.

RELATED: The Business Buzz: Census jobs coming to East TN

The open house will take place Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the plaza tower on South Gay Street.

RELATED: The Business Buzz: Hiring events for 2020 Census

The event will feature staff with the U.S. Census Bureau, city and county leaders and community partners striving to make sure this year’s census is a success.