2020 Greeneville Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2020 Greeneville Christmas Parade has been canceled, according to the Greene County Partnership.
The post says the partnership and the Exchange Club of Greeneville worked with local safety and health officials and determined that hosting the parade “was not in the best interest of the community.”
The Greene County Partnership says the health and well-being of the community is their top priority.
The partnership hopes residents will continue to follow safety guidelines like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands.
A date for the 2021 Greeneville Christmas Parade has been set for Sunday, December 5.
