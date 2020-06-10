2020 Jefferson County fair canceled

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Jefferson County Fair has now been canceled because of COVID-19.
The Jefferson County Fair Board said the safety and wellbeing of fair-goers, volunteers, vendors, and exhibitors is their top priority.
Jefferson County Fair President Sam Thompson invites people back to next year’s fair.
