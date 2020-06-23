2020 Knoxville HoLa Festival canceled, organizers confirm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The HoLa Festival 2020 in Knoxville has been canceled, organizers confirmed Tuesday.

HoLa Hora Latina, organizers of HoLa Festival 2020, announced the annual festival will not take place this fall. The festival was scheduled to take place on October 10-11 in Knoxville’s Market Square.

“It is with great sadness that HoLa Hora Latina has decided to cancel this years’s HoLa Fesitval 2020 which was to take place on October 10 and 11 at Market Square in Downtown Knoxville. We simply cannot think of a way to keep our guests safe during our Pandemic. I want to thank the folks at the Knoxville Special Events Office for their collaboration on this event. We shall return next year bigger and better than ever. We thank the community for all their support through our 20 year history. Pedro Tomás, President / HoLa Hora Latina and Chief Organizer of HoLa Festival

HoLa Hora Latina started in 1992 and the event now brings tens of thousands of people to downtown to celebrate the culture of many countries including music, the arts and food.