2020 Visit Knoxville Open canceled, will resume in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Organizers confirmed Monday that the Visit Knoxville Open scheduled for this month will not take place this year.

The Visit Knoxville Open at the Holston Hills Country Club, originally slated to take place May 11-17, has been canceled amid uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is part of the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour and is one of four original tournaments from the tour’s inaugural 1990 season.

Over the last 30 years, the event has produced a number of noteworthy champions, including future PGA TOUR winners Jeff Maggert (1990), J.J. Henry (2000), Vaughn Taylor (2003), Chez Reavie (2007), Chris Kirk (2010) and Patton Kizzire (2015), who used his victory to garner Player of the Year honors that season.

Other notables to compete include two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, 13-time PGA TOUR winner David Toms (1990), U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover and PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker.

The Visit Knoxville Open will continue to be operated by TOUR Vision Promotions. TOUR Vision Promotions also operates the Nashville Golf Open benefiting the Snedeker Foundation and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley will continue to receive net proceeds from the event as the tournament’s primary charitable beneficiary.