KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After holding a virtual event in 2020, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is preparing for an in-person Fantasy of Trees.

The event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continue throughout the Thanksgiving weekend ending on Sunday, Nov. 28. This year’s theme is Sweet Christmas Memories. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children 4-12, children under 3 are admitted free.

Over $9 million has been raised to benefit sick and injured children since the event began 36 years ago. In 1989, organizers began designating proceeds to fund a specific area within the hospital. This year funds raised will go to purchase equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. This includes a special incubator for safely transporting newborns from a birth hospital to Children’s Hospital NICU, a new phototherapy system to help infants with jaundice, a high-tech hospital bed for premature infants, and portable feeding pumps.

The event will fill the Knoxville Convention Center with more than 350 trees, holiday accessories, store window and door designs, table centerpieces, and an Adopt-a-Tree Forest decorated by local school children. There will also be a range of children’s activities including a carousel, face painting, a visit with Santa, and more.

Attendees can also enter to win a holiday prize package from Walmart or Home Depot. Tickets are $5 and winners will get to choose between a decorated seven-foot tree and gifts from Walmart or the Home Depot prize package. The prize package includes thousands of dollars worth of tools and outdoor accessories. Runner ups will win one of four $250 Walmart gift cards. The raffle ends at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28.

For those who want an early look at the event, there will be the first look and a pre-sale of designer trees on Nov. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. There will be a 10% discount on all designer items and Adopt-A-Trees. Cupcakes will also be served.

To purchase tickets or find more information visit fantasyoftrees.org.