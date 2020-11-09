2021 Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled, will return in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus pandemic already canceling events for next year, including Knoxville’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade.
Organizers say the 2021 Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day and Cel-O’bragh-tion has been canceled, adding they decided to cancel the parade out of an abundance of caution and health concerns.
The 2020 edition was canceled in mid-March amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade is set to return in March of 2022.
