2021 Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled, will return in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus pandemic already canceling events for next year, including Knoxville’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

Organizers say the 2021 Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day and Cel-O’bragh-tion has been canceled, adding they decided to cancel the parade out of an abundance of caution and health concerns.

Sad news for 2021. But get ready for 2022, we will be BACK!! ☘️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wm3tWg264N — Knox St. Patrick's Parade TM (@StPaddysParade) November 8, 2020

The 2020 edition was canceled in mid-March amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade is set to return in March of 2022.