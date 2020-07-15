2021 Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Tracy Bloom and Courtney Friel and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Performers open the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade Presented by Honda on Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, California. (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Calif. (KTLA) – The 132nd Rose Parade has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Associations said in a statement that it will be unable to host the annual New Year’s Day event on Jan. 1, 2021, because of “restrictions and guidelines” imposed by California’s phased reopening plan.

“l know that I speak on behalf of our 935 volunteer members, and the hundreds of thousands in our community for which the Rose Parade is an annual tradition, when I say we will miss the joy of coming together and the making of memories,” Bob Miller, the association’s 2021 president, said in the statement. “But know that we will not miss this opportunity to celebrate a New Year and healthy new beginnings on January 1, 2021.”

This is the first time the parade has been canceled since World War II.

Plans for the annual Rose Bowl, which is slated to be a semifinal game for the College Football Playoffs, will continue, according to the statement.

