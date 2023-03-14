KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saint Patrick’s Day is on Friday, March 17 and Knoxville is going green with the Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The 2023 Knox St. Patrick’s Parade will bring fun and festivities to downtown Knoxville on Friday. The parade will start at 7 p.m. at the corner of Hall of Fame Boulevard and Howard Baker. It will travel west and turn right onto Gay Street, continuing past the Bijou Theatre, the Tennessee Theatre, and the Regal Riviera toward Summit Hill. It will end near the corner of Gay Street and West Magnolia Avenue.

The grand marshal is Knoxville’s own celebrity comedian Leanne Morgan. She was set to be the grand marshal in 2020 before the parade was canceled due to COVID-19. Parade organizers say they are excited that Morgan is back and they are ready to celebrate with her.

The parade is set to go on rain or shine. In addition, WATE will live stream the parade online.

The parade is also not the only St. Patrick’s Day celebration happening in Knoxville. The Knox Shamrock Fest is planned for Sunday, March 19 from 1-5 p.m.