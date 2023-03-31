KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The O’Connor Senior Center hosted its annual Pancake Fest and Senior Expo from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 31.

The annual fundraising event will cost visitors just $5 for all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage with a choice of orange juice, apple juice, coffee, or milk. Gluten-free, sugar-free, and heart-healthy options will also be available.

People will also be able to visit the Senior Expo where vendors offering programs and services for seniors will be on hand to provide information.

The O’Connor Senior Center is located at 611 Winona Street in Knoxville. Those interested can purchase your Pancake Fest tickets online at knoxseniors.org or at O’Connor Senior Center.