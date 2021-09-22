203-year-old Knoxville house restored thanks to $75,000 grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 203-year-old house in Knoxville has received a makeover. The Craighead-Jackson House located next door to Blount Mansion in downtown Knoxville has been restored thanks to a $75,000 grant from the Boyd Foundation.

The Craighead-Jackson House was home to three prominent Knoxville families before transitioning into a residential and business rental property in the 1920s. An antique shop, heating company and tearoom operated inside the building. In 1957, The City of Knoxville and the State of Tennessee bought the house for the Blount Mansion Association. It was used as a museum and visitors center until 1996 when the current visitor center opened. Since then, the house has been used primarily for artifact and archival storage.

The Boyds shared that they donated the money because they had memories of visiting the house alongside the Blount Mansion. “It’s been a part of our life, it’s been a part of our community for as long as we can remember and they needed some help and we were in a position to do so. We are happy to be able to help,” said Randy Boyd.

“It would be a shame to lose a house that’s so significant as this one is and I think now people will notice it more and want to come in and spend time here visit the gardens,” said Jenny Boyd. “It’s something to be proud of. Knoxville has a lot to be proud of with this.”

The grant was used to restore windows, refinish hardwood floors, repair plaster, and install a new restroom and breakroom inside the house. The newly restored house will be used for field trips, meetings, special events and it will be available for rent.

For those who want to learn more about the house, the Blount Mansion association held a virtual visit to the house in Sept. 2020. The tour goes room by room and explores the history of the house.