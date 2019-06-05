218 pounds of marijuana found in Middle TN hotel after man shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police identified the man shot and killed at a Donelson hotel Saturday as a Houston man after more than $500,000 worth of marijuana were found in a room.

Samuel Eugene Robinson, 46, of Houston, was killed at the Red Roof Inn on Claridge Drive Saturday afternoon. Metro police said he was identified by his fingerprints.

His prints were on file as a result of multiple arrests in Texas, according to Metro police.

Investigators believe Robinson’s murder is linked to a marijuana distribution conspiracy as 99 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing 218 pounds were found inside suitcases in a room at the hotel.

No arrests have been made but at the time of the shooting Metro police were searching for two men believed to be responsible.

The suspects were described as two black men. One suspect was tall with dreadlocks in a black shirt and light brown pants. The second suspect was shorter and wore a brown shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

