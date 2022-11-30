KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Regional artists will return to Knoxville for the 21st Annual Artsclamation event this weekend all to benefit a good cause. A percentage of all sales will go back to the Behavioral Health Division of Parkwest Medical Center, Peninsula Health.

The primary goal is to help strengthen the community’s mental health resources. According to Peninsula Health experts, one in four people in East Tennessee suffer from a mental health illness. However, there is a significant gap in funding for programs to serve struggling individuals compared to other diseases and diagnoses.

Tyler Janow of Artsclamation spoke about what the money raised at the event has allowed them to do in the past for patients.

“We’ve done things like create recreational areas that are safe for patients to be able to use during their time at the facility, we’ve also purchased vans that helped transport folks who may not have other means of transport to their appointments,” Janow said. “We’ve also, over the past several years, been using that money to provide 90 days of medication upon discharge from the hospital which is something that is really important to continuing the care of those patients.”

Janow also spoke about how the event has grown over the last two decades.

“Especially over the last several years it seems like we have had more artists who want to participate, and this is something that they have to want to do because they are also making donations in their sales,” he said.

The Artsclamation public sale is Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Cathedral located at 711 South Northshore Drive in Knoxville. Those interested can also visit the event’s virtual store through December 6, 2022.