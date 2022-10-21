MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are behind bars after 22 pounds of fentanyl was seized on I-40 Thursday morning, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced.

It all started Thursday morning when Criminal Interdiction Agents stopped a 2011 Nissan Maxima on the interstate near the Shelby/Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag and failure to exercise due care.

During the traffic stop, agents searched the vehicle and found 22 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a couch cushion that was being used as a pillow by one of the suspects in the back seat.

Fentanyl seized during traffic stop on I-40 (Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force)

Fake Texas temporary tag in I-40 drug bust (Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force)

Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter said the drugs have a street value of nearly $1 million in powder form but could sell for as much as $220 million in pill form. The task force said it is their largest fentanyl bust to date.

Ervin Ortega-Zalaya and Jose Zelaya from Texas and Jonathan Zelaya of Lexington, Kentucky, were arrested. They are currently in the Fayette County jail awaiting bond.