22-year-old charged with murder of girlfriend in West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police said a 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

According to a release from Knoxville Police, 22-year-old Caelan Greenfield called 9-1-1 to report that he had shot his girlfriend. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Gleason Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday for the reported shooting.

The suspect left prior to the arrival of officers at the scene, where the 21-year-old female victim was found deceased inside of her vehicle with a wound to the chest. The suspect returned to the scene while officers were still there and attempted to flee in a silver Hyundai. He was taken into custody without incident after a short pursuit.

During an interview with investigators, Greenfield stated that he and the victim had been in a verbal argument, which continued until the victim was shot in the chest.

Greenfield has been charged with first-degree murder and evading arrest. He is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.