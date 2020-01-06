22-year-old killed in single-vehicle Knoxville crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police have confirmed a 22-year-old man was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash.

KPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Piney Grove Church and N. Forest Road just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. The driver, a 22-year-old male, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling north on Piney Grove Church Rd when it left the roadway, flipped several times before hitting a utility pole.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter