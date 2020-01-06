22-year-old killed in single-vehicle Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police have confirmed a 22-year-old man was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash.

KPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Piney Grove Church and N. Forest Road just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. The driver, a 22-year-old male, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling north on Piney Grove Church Rd when it left the roadway, flipped several times before hitting a utility pole.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.