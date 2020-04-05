23 in North Carolina assisted living facility test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A number of residents and staff members at Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Henderson County Department of Public Health received confirmation of 23 positive cases of COVID-19 linked to residents and staff at Cherry Springs Village, an assisted living facility in Hendersonville.

The additional testing that led to these results was part of a comprehensive public health investigation based on a single confirmed case that was identified on April 1, 2020.

“I want to acknowledge the obvious concerns this will create for residents and their families. It is a very difficult situation for all involved,” said Steve Smith, Henderson County Health Director.

“Since the identification of these additional cases, the staff and leadership of the facility and all of our public health partners including Pardee Hospital, AdventHealth and Henderson County Emergency Services have been communicating and prioritizing strategies and actions to care for those affected and to reduce the risks for others at the facility. All residents and their families have been notified along with staff.”

Facility officials say the individuals are being treated in isolation by health professionals and the community is under quarantine until further notice.

“Since early February, Cherry Springs Village has adhered to aggressive infection-control policies, in compliance with guidelines set by the CDC and the NC State Health Department. We will continue to work with the local health department in maintaining the health of our community. We appreciate the support of our families and the public at this time,” Spokesperson James Harvey said in a statement.

This announcement comes after health officials released that case numbers have reached 2.585 in North Carolina as of Sunday and 31 deaths have been reported.