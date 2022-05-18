KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several elementary students in Knoxville have become published authors.

25 students at Pleasant Ridge have become published authors through a national student publishing program, according to the school. The program allowed the students to plan, write and illustrate their own books using a free publishing kit provided by Studentreasures Publishing.

For three weeks, students in Dr. Maquila Mills’ class have been working on the book which focuses on the topic of awesome sports.

“The awesome sport that I chose is karate,” said one student, Jaden Holt.

“They need to know the importance of reading and writing, and they had to do a little research, they had to do some drafting, they even had to follow directions to draw the pictures,” said Mills, a special education teacher.

On May 18 at 1:45 p.m., the school held a publishing party for the students. Each student went home with a certificate and a hard copy of the Awesome Sports Book as a reminder of all the hard work they put into publishing their first book.