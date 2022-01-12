OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of National Pharmacist Day, Food City made a $2,500 donation to a Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge.

Starting in 2009, the clinic provides no-charge primary and medical care for low-income and uninsured residents of Anderson, Morgan, and Roane Counties and for partners enrolled in their medical service program. Since opening, they have provided millions of dollars in primary and medical care to the community.

“We have so many people in our neighborhoods that have to choose between putting food on the table and going to the doctor and because of our incredible partnership with Food City and their generosity that we’ll be able to make sure they don’t have to choose between food and the doctor,” said Billy Edmonds, executive director of Free Medical Clinic. “So, Food City has made sure that some of our neighbors don’t have to make that choice and can be free from that fear.”

For the past few years, Food City has made a donation to a charity in honor of its pharmacists. A company spokesperson said it chose Free Medical Clinic because of the vital role in health care in the community especially during the pandemic.