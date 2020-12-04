26-year-old nurse shot, killed along I-440 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old nurse was found shot and killed inside an SUV along Interstate 440 in Nashville Thursday night.
A Metro Parks officer discovered the nurse’s gray Mazda CX-5 in the westbound lanes between the Hillsboro Pike and West End Avenue exits just before 9 p.m.
The officer stopped to assist the vehicle, believing it was a single-vehicle crash, but then discovered bullets had been fired into the SUV, according to Metro police.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.
Investigators are asking anyone traveling I-440 Thursday night during the 8 p.m. hour who may have seen something out of the ordinary to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
The roadway was closed to traffic while investigators processed the scene. It reopened around 3 a.m.
