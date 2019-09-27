28th annual Free Flu Shot Saturday in Knox County set for this weekend

Thousands of flu shots will be available Saturday for the 28th Annual ‘Free Flu Shot Saturday’ in Knox County.

Free Flu Shot Saturday was developed back in 1991 in an effort to keep our community flu-free. All while supporting the empty stocking fund, a charity that provides food baskets and toys to the under-privileged during the holidays. Donations will be accepted during the event.

Again these free flu shots will be given out Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at six area schools: