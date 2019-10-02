29th HonorAir flight carries more than 100 veterans

More than 100 veterans who fought in WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam War were flown to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to view memorials as part of the 29th HonorAir flight.

HonorAir flight 29 gives the veterans the chance to see the memorials in our nation’s capitol – built in their honor.

We caught up with several veterans prior to the flight departure from Knoxville on Wednesday morning.

For many of them, the trip serves as a warm welcome that they didn’t receive when they originally returned home from the wars in which they served.

“When we came back….they didn’t appreciate us and called us everything and spit in our face. This, right here, really makes us feel good, ” said Vietnam War veteran Roger Minor.

Over the last 11 years, HonorAir has taken more than 3,600 veterans to our nation’s capitol.

Flight 29 returns around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

HonorAir is inviting the public to gather at McGhee Tyson Airport to welcome the veterans home to Knoxville.