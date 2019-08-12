2nd annual Paint the Town Purple aims for greater Alzheimer’s awareness

The Knoxville office of the Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee Chapter is gearing up to celebrate their second annual Paint the Town Purple campaign.

This event aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s education, support and research. In addition, Paint the Town Purple will serve as the official kick-start to Walk Season, getting the community excited about the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 21st at Chilhowee Park/Zoo Knoxville.

“Our hope this week is to really turn Knoxville purple! We’re encouraging our Paint the Town Purple participants to deck out their storefronts, homes or offices with purple streamers, ribbons and balloons, and to wear purple clothing! We’re even having a fun contest this year, where we will choose the team or business with the most creative purple décor,” said Rebecca Williams, Alzheimer’s Association Manager of Development.

Participants are asked to share their purple pride on social media using the hashtag #ENDALZKnox. They can also tag the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter (@ENDALZTn) in their posts.

List of Paint the Town Purple events:

All Week – Beaver Dough Joe – 7650 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931

Beaver Dough Joe is currently selling Forget-me-not pin-ups, and will match up to $500 raised! Stop in for a purple doughnut, and make a donation!

All Week – Maple Hall Bowling Alley – 414 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902

During Paint the Town Purple week, Maple Hall will be doing different things throughout the week to benefit and to bring awareness to the Alzheimer’s Association. Maple Hall will have purple and gray pins decorating their storefront. Markers will be available to sign pins with the people you know who have been affected by Alzheimer’s.

For anyone wearing purple socks Sunday through Saturday from 4-7 PM, they will receive free bowling and free shoe rentals.

Monday, August 12th | 4-6 PM – Sweet Retreat – 11661 Parkside Dr., Knoxville, TN 37934

The Alzheimer’s Association will kick-start Paint the Town Purple week with a fun event at Sweet Retreat in Turkey Creek. Sweet Retreat will donate back a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their Taro Purple rolled ice cream that day, between 4-6 PM. Sweet Retreat will also collect donations for the Alzheimer’s Association Forget-me-not pinups.

In addition, Walk to End Alzheimer’s volunteers will be onsite to get people signed up for Walk. Every person who registers a team onsite during this event will be entered into a drawing to win a prize donated by a local Turkey Creek business. Prizes include:

– $20 Sweet Retreat gift card

– Longhorn Steakhouse gift basket

– $25 Total Wine gift card

– $30 Alumni Hall gift card

– $50 Best Buy gift card

– $100 BW James Jewelers gift card

Tuesday, August 13th | 5-9 PM – Noodles & Company – 11083 Parkside Dr., Knoxville, TN 37934

Noodles & Company will host a give-back night, benefiting the Knoxville Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Mention the fundraiser when you check out, and the restaurant will donate back a portion of the proceeds from the evening to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Thursday, August 15th | 5-10 PM – Alumni Hall Turkey Creek – 11309 Parkside Dr., Knoxville, TN 37934

Alumni Hall will host a give-back night benefiting the Knoxville Walk to end Alzheimer’s, donating back a portion of the proceeds from the evening. This promotion will be applied to EVERY purchase during the event time. Guests may also make a cash donation at the register to receive an #ENDALZ wristband.

Saturday, August 17th | 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM – Juice Bar Turkey Creek – 11681 Parkside Dr., Knoxville, TN 37934

Juice Bar in Turkey Creek will be participating in Paint the Town Purple by offering buy one, get one 50% off all purple drinks, all day long. A portion of the proceeds from every purple drink sold will be donated back to the Alzheimer’s Association. Guests may also make a cash donation at the register to fill out a “Forget-Me-Not” pin-up.

Saturday, August 17th – Natural Alternatives Salon and Spa | Time TBD – 11335 Parkside Dr., Knoxville, TN 37934

Natural Alternatives will host a stress-fix event on Saturday the 17th. Guests will receive a complimentary Aveda ritual featuring their stress-fix spa body products. The store will be donating 25% of all the sales from stress-fix during the event and the week of Aug. 11-17.

Sunday, August 18th – Fried Pie, Coffee and Ice Cream Pop up Shop – Hosted by the Central Collective | 10 AM – 1 PM – 923 N. Central St., Knoxville, TN 37917

Join Dale’s Fried Pies, with special guests Refill Coffee Cart and It’s All So Yummy Cafe/Hilton Head Ice Cream for a pop-up pie, ice cream and coffee shop! Dale will be serving sweet and savory pies and coffee to help you start your Sunday morning. If you’ve been missing seeing Dale’s Fried Pies at farmer’s markets and festivals, this is your chance to grab a pie and say hi! Refill Coffee Cart will be on hand to get you your caffeine fix, and Kim from It’s All So Yummy will be serving up ice cream! Make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association while you’re there, and get an #ENDALZ wristband!

For more information about the Knoxville Walk to End Alzheimer’s, or to register for the event, visit act.alz.org/knoxville.