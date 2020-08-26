2nd man arrested for throwing East Nashville house party

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second man wanted by Metro police for throwing an East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month has been arrested.

Christopher “Shi” Eubank, 40, was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on three counts of violating health orders.

Warrants were issued Aug. 11 for the arrests of Eubank and Jeffrey Mathews for hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring masks.

The charges were filed after videos circulated on social media showing a party on Fern Avenue held the night of Aug. 1, billed as “The Fashion House,” where hundreds of attendees appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

Jeffrey Mathews (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Mathews, 36, surrendered to police the night the warrants were issued, investigators said. Days later, Mathews entered a guilty plea to one count of violating an emergency order, which resulted in a punishment of eight hours of “COVID-19 related” public service work and three months of unsupervised probation.

While Eubank was still sought by Metro police, pictures were posted on social media Aug. 14 that appeared to show him at the Sturgis rally in South Dakota. Earlier this week, he posted additional photos that were reportedly taken in Mexico.

Online records show Eubank was booked into the Metro jail around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he would face additional charges.

(Photo: Submitted)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter