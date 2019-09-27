WATCH: TVA demolishes Widows Creek Fossil Plant in Alabama

STEVENSON, Ala. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has taken another step to reduce its carbon footprint by safely demolishing their fifth fossil fuel plant in the last seven years.

TVA announced Friday they safely demolished the two 500-foot coal stacks and two boilers at its shuttered Widows Creek Fossil Plant near Stevenson, Alabama.

TVA has closed five fossil plants over the past seven years and is planning to close two more fossil plants by the end of 2030.

“For over 60 years this facility and the dedicated employees who staffed it supplied electricity to power our homes and build our region’s economy,” said Bob Deacy, TVA’s senior vice president General Projects & Fleet Services. “Today, the site is home to a large data center and this demolition is an investment in the future, making room for further development opportunities.”

Widows Creek Fossil Plant, named for the creek that flows through the property, spans approximately 1,500 acres. The facility began generating power on July 1, 1952, and was able to produce up to 1,800 megawatts — enough electricity to power over 1 million homes. TVA idled the plant in October 2015, due to a changing economic environment.

Over the coming months, TVA will process the metal and concrete to get the location ready for redevelopment. “TVA cares about the environment, and 100 percent of the metals once used for power production at Widows Creek Fossil Plant will be recycled, with more than 80 percent of the metal going to local recyclers in our seven-state service area,” Deacy said.

Latest stories: