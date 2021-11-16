KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing drug charges after a Claiborne County deputy discovered 13 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said about 13 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia were discovered during a traffic stop in Speedwell on Nov. 14.

Bridget Nicole Foust, 42, was arrested and charged with Driving on Suspended, No Insurance, Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nancy Lynn Thomas, 53, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. James Everett Creech, 45, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.