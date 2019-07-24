3 charged in viral brawl at Disneyland’s Toontown

ANAHEIM (KRON) – Two men and a woman are now facing charges in connection with a brawl that happened earlier this month in the middle of Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland.

The family dispute happened on July 5 and was caught on camera, quickly going viral.

KTLA, the family members charged are 35-year-old Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson of Las Vegas, his sister 40-year-old Andrea Nicole Robinson of Compton, and her husband 44-year-old Daman Petrie also of Compton.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says Robinson attacked his sister, brother-in-law, and girlfriend, and also endangered his child and three other children when the brawl happened on a family outing to the Anaheim theme park.

Robinson, who has been charged with 5 felonies and 9 misdemeanors, is also accused of threatening to kill a relative while driving out of a parking lot at Disneyland, and for assaulting a Disneyland worker with his car after he was escorted out by park security.

Felony charges against Robinson include domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Avery Robinson is being held in Orange County Jail; he faces a maximum prison sentence of 7 years and 4 months.

His sister, Andrea Robinson, was charged with 5 misdemeanors including four counts of battery and one count of assault. She faces 2.5 years in jail if convicted.

Her husband, Petrie, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of battery. He faces up to 6 months in jail.

The announcement of charges comes a little more than two weeks after the Anaheim Police Department announced prosecutors were reviewing the viral video of the family brawl.

At that time, the family involved had denied anything happened, according to Anaheim police.