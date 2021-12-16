KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police said a man needed multiple facial surgeries after he was beaten by a group of men at Fraternity Park on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus.

Police were notified on Nov. 15 of a reported assault on the basketball court in the 1800 block of Fraternity Park Drive. The victim told investigators that he was confronted by a group of people around 3 a.m. on Nov. 12 and was assaulted after a verbal confrontation.

The victim was transported to the hospital by members of his fraternity. Court documents said the victim had extensive damage to his jaw and face resulting in multiple surgeries.

The victim identified 18-year-old John Lebreche to investigators through an Instagram. Footage of the fight obtained by investigators showed seven individuals, one of which matched Lebreche’s description, arrive at the basketball court just after 3 a.m.

Officers observed what appeared to be the victim to the ground and the individual matching Lebreche’s description walking to him. The victim appears to get back up and strike Lebreche before two other people tackle him back to the ground where he was punched and kicked by three people.

Nicholas Hailey, 19, and 19-year-old John Burke were identified from the footage as individuals involved in the assault, striking the victim. Hailey, Burke and Labreche have all been charged with felony aggravated assault.

They are set to appear in court Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. in Knox County Criminal Court.

