CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are dead following a Wednesday morning residential structure fire in Campbell County, according to Caryville Fire Department officials. The fire reportedly occurred just after 5 a.m.
Caryville Firefighters responded to a report of a single-wide mobile home fire on Spruce Lane at Park Road around 5:21 a.m.
Caryville Fire Chief Eddie Hatmaker said the fire also destroyed the family’s car.
Jacksboro and LaFollette fire departments responded to the scene along with Campbell County EMS.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the fire investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.