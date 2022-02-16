CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are dead following a Wednesday morning residential structure fire in Campbell County, according to Caryville Fire Department officials. The fire reportedly occurred just after 5 a.m.

Caryville Firefighters responded to a report of a single-wide mobile home fire on Spruce Lane at Park Road around 5:21 a.m.

Caryville Fire Chief Eddie Hatmaker said the fire also destroyed the family’s car.

Photo: WLAF

Photo: Caryville F.D.

Jacksboro and LaFollette fire departments responded to the scene along with Campbell County EMS.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the fire investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.