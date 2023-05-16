KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three East Tennessee counties were in the top 20 overall in the state of the child well-being report in the state.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth released the 2023 profiles showing where counties are in rankings of child development involving economic well-being, education, health and family and community. The report provides an analysis of the county’s strengths, challenges and policy recommendations.

According to the report, Blount County was ranked No. 5, Loudon County was ranked No. 11 and Knox County was ranked No. 20.

Counties ranked in the top 10 were Williamson, Wilson, Sumner, Rutherford, Blount, Moore, Weakley, Cheatham, Smith and Decatur. The commission said in the news release that Lake, Haywood, Shelby, Hancock, Hardeman, Lauderdale, Madison, Davidson, Campbell and Grainger have the greatest opportunities for improvement.

Blount County

Blount County has a population of 137,602 with 19.7 percent of them being under 18 years old. Blount County is the only East Tennessee county to be on the top 10 overall list of child-being.

In the report, Blount County ranked No. 12 in economic well-being with 13.9 percent of children living in poverty, 8.7 percent of severe housing cost burden and 23.4 percent of child care cost burden.

Blount County ranked No. 10 in education with 43.6 percent of 3rd to 8th graders being reading proficient, 43.4 percent of 3rd to 8th graders being math proficient and 94.2 percent of students graduating high school on time.

The ranking for health sits at No. 6 with 7.3 percent of children who are food insecure, 6.1 percent of children who lack health insurance and 8.1 percent of babies born at a low birth weight. Family and Community is ranked at No. 3 with 26.1 percent of children living in single-parent families, 4.8 percent of children who are chronically absent and 12.2 percent.

According to the report, Blount County’s strongest area was having family and community. They also were highlighted for the county ranking first in chronic absenteeism among public school students.

Loudon County

Loudon County’s total population is a lot lower than both Blount and Knox Counties with 56,694 people. 18.9 percent of those are people under the age of 18.

In the report, Loudon County has ranked No. 6 in economic well-being with 15.5 percent of children living in poverty, 8.6 percent of severe housing cost burden and 20.2 percent of child care cost burden.

Loudon County ranked No. 33 in education with 35.5 percent of 3rd to 8th graders are reading proficient, 41.3 percent of 3rd to 8th graders are math proficient and 91.7 percent of youth graduating high school on time.

The county’s ranking for health is at No. 37 with 9.8 percent of children who are food insecure, 7.7 percent of children who lack health insurance and 7.5 percent of babies born at a low birthweight. Family and community was ranked at No.19 with 24.2 percent of children living in single-parent families, 13.9 percent of children who are chronically absent and 14.9 percent of victims of abuse or neglect per 1,000.

According to the report, Loudon County’s strongest area was the children’s economic well-being. The county also ranks eighth in child care cost burden.

The report added the county performs well in the number of children living below the federal poverty line compared to the other counties at 15.5 percent.

The county’s biggest challenge is the percentage of children without health insurance where it ranks low at No. 84.

Knox County

Knox County has a population of 486,685, which is one of the largest in the state. About 21 percent of the population is people under the age of 18.

In the report, Knox County has ranked No. 20 in economic well-being with 12.6 percent of children living in poverty, 11.4 percent of severe housing cost burden and 22.6 percent of child care cost burden.

Knox County ranked No. 49 in education with 38.9 percent of 3rd to 8th graders are reading proficient, 33.6 percent of 3rd to 8th graders are math proficient and 89.7 percent of youth graduating high school on time.

The ranking for health sits at No. 2 with 8.3 percent of children who are food insecure, 4.3 percent of children who lack health insurance and 8.3 percent of babies born at a low birthweight. The ranking for family and community is at No. 63 with 30.2 percent of children living in single-parent families, about 27 percent of children who are chronically absent and 13.1 percent of victims of abuse or neglect per 1,000.

Knox County strongest area was health, including keeping the percentage of children without health insurance low (No. 2). The county also performed well in the number of children living below the federal poverty line compared to other counties at 12.6 percent.