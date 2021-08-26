3 face murder charges in Jefferson County after teen’s overdose death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people in Jefferson County have now been arrested on second-degree murder charges after a 19-year-old died from a drug overdose in March.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Amanda King, Andrew Bryant, and Johnny Eddington have been charged with second-degree murder. Eight others were arrested during the course of its six-month investigation called Operation County Wide. Most face drug-related charges.

The six-month investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, White Pine Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.