KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After online threats of violence forced Oak Ridge High School into a lockdown on Monday, three juveniles are facing several charges including terrorism and threat of mass violence.

Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark said Wednesday that juvenile court petitions were filed against three Oak Ridge juveniles accused of making social media threats of a school shooting at ORHS in two separate incidents this week.

All three were taken into custody Wednesday and charged with terrorism, threat of mass violence on school property and false reporting. Two of the juveniles also face a conspiracy charge.

Students at Oak Ridge High School spent most of Monday under a level three lockdown after police were notified about a reported shooting threat made on social media. Additional security was also placed at other schools in the area.

Under a level three lockdown, no one is permitted to enter or exit the building and all outside doors and classroom doors are locked.

“The message should be loud and clear to adults and juveniles alike that making threats over social media or in any way that are directed at our schools, children or staff will not be tolerated,” District Attorney General Dave Clark said. “This is a very serious matter and the law enforcement community and the judicial system in Anderson County will respond accordingly. We are concerned to see that two such incidents have occurred within the same week.”

Anderson County Juvenile Court on Wednesday authorized the detention of the juveniles at the Richard L. Bean Detention Facility in Knox County. The detention hearing could occur as soon as Thursday.